Garth Brooks Memorial Stadium concert tickets sold out fast; Brooks comments

Copyright Associated Press
Julie Jacobson
Posted at 11:24 AM, May 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-21 12:34:14-04

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Tickets to see Garth Brooks at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln have sold out. Over 70,000 sold in the first 47 minutes.

Brooks commented on the rapidly-selling tickets via Twitter:

A total of 83,000 tickets were sold.

This will be the first concert that will be held in Memorial Stadium in 34 years. It’s also the only Nebraska stop on Brooks’ current tour.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
