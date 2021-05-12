Garth Brooks to perform at Memorial Stadium this summer

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Country artist Garth Brooks will perform at Memorial Stadium during his tour this August, marking the first live music event at the stadium in 34 years.

Tickets for the Garth Brooks Stadium Tour go on sale Friday, May 21 at 10 a.m.

The performance will take place on August 14 at 7 p.m. and will be Brooks' only stop in Nebraska.

According to a press release, there will be in-the-round seating.

There is an eight-ticket limit per purchase and each all-inclusive ticket costs $94.95.

Fans can buy tickets online at Ticketmaster's website, call the Garth Brooks line at Ticketmaster (1-877-654-2784) or go through the Ticketmaster app.

There will be no ticket sales at the venue box office or Ticketmaster outlets on Friday, May 21.

According to the press release, all COVID-19 rules will apply.

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts released the following statement after the concert announcement was made:

“Mark your calendars for the concert of a lifetime, Nebraskans!” said Governor Ricketts. “We are thrilled to welcome Garth Brooks back to the Cornhusker State. Memorial Stadium is the perfect venue for this historic concert as everything gets back to normal here in the Good Life.”

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.