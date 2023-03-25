Gary's QuickSteak donates meat to Omaha veterans on National Cheesesteak Day

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Friday was National Cheesesteak Day. To celebrate, an Omaha-based company donated some of its meat to military veterans.

Gary's QuickSteak parked their mobile kitchen at the Victory Apartments and handed out frozen meat to 150 residents.

They also did some cooking demonstrations for residents.

Property Manager Tom York hopes that coming together for demonstrations will help to build community among residents.

“We're always looking for ways in which our residents can come down and gather together for a function. Maybe they haven't seen anybody for a little bit and be able to have a small discussion and who knows, they might even go to someone's apartment and have a dinner together. So that's what we like,” said York.

Victory Apartments' mission is to provide permanent, affordable housing for veterans and provide health and wellness services.

