LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Pre-sale tickets will go on sale Wednesday for country artist, George Strait, who is bringing his concert to Lincoln in April.

George Strait: Strait to the Star City is scheduled for Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Saturday, April 23.

Tickets can be purchased from Ticketmaster.

