Get into the Halloween spirit this week with these free and affordable themed events

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — With Halloween right around the corner, get into the Halloween spirit with these affordable and free events.
Burtonesque
Oct. 28: 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.; Oct. 29: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Harvester Artist Lofts & Gallery
1000 South Main Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
FREE
Come by this delightfully twisted show celebrating the spookiest season of the year and one of the world's most beloved filmmakers. Art will be on display and for sale.
For more information visit: facebook.com
Boo Bash Bizarre
Oct. 28: 10 a.m. to Oct. 30: 6 a.m.
Westroads Mall
10000 California Street
Suite 1221
Omaha, NE 68114
FREE
Featuring many different vendors.
For more information visit: facebook.com
Hocus Pocus Day
Oct. 29: 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Edge of the Universe
6070 North Maple Street
Omaha, NE 68104
FREE
Featuring witchy treats and two special showings of the movie.
For more information visit: facebook.com
Midwest Craft-o-Rama
Oct. 29: 10 a.m. to Oct. 30: 6 p.m.
Westside Community Conference Center
3534 South 108th Street
Omaha, NE 68144
Tickets are $2 before the event; $5 at the door. Below 16 years old and over 65 years old are free.
Featuring indie crafts and trick-or-treating.
For more information visit: facebook.com
Scales and Tales
Oct. 29: 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.
Fontenelle Forest
1111 Bellevue Boulevard North
Bellevue, NE 68005
The cost is $10 for members and $20 for non-members. Members must sign in to receive discount.
Featuring slime-making, decorating cookies, and other educational activities.
For more information visit: fontenelleforest.org
It's Fall Ya'll
Oct. 29: 4 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
Gene Leahy Mall
1001 Douglas Street
Omaha, NE 68102
FREE
Featuring food trucks, lawn games, free pumpkin painting, trick or treating, a variety of characters taking pictures and a showing of Hocus Pocus.
For more information visit: theriverfrontomaha.com
