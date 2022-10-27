Get into the Halloween spirit this week with these free and affordable themed events

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — With Halloween right around the corner, get into the Halloween spirit with these affordable and free events.

Burtonesque

Oct. 28: 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.; Oct. 29: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Harvester Artist Lofts & Gallery

1000 South Main Street

Council Bluffs, IA 51503

FREE

Come by this delightfully twisted show celebrating the spookiest season of the year and one of the world's most beloved filmmakers. Art will be on display and for sale.

For more information visit: facebook.com

Boo Bash Bizarre

Oct. 28: 10 a.m. to Oct. 30: 6 a.m.

Westroads Mall

10000 California Street

Suite 1221

Omaha, NE 68114

FREE

Featuring many different vendors.

For more information visit: facebook.com

Hocus Pocus Day

Oct. 29: 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Edge of the Universe

6070 North Maple Street

Omaha, NE 68104

FREE

Featuring witchy treats and two special showings of the movie.

For more information visit: facebook.com

Midwest Craft-o-Rama

Oct. 29: 10 a.m. to Oct. 30: 6 p.m.

Westside Community Conference Center

3534 South 108th Street

Omaha, NE 68144

Tickets are $2 before the event; $5 at the door. Below 16 years old and over 65 years old are free.

Featuring indie crafts and trick-or-treating.

For more information visit: facebook.com

Scales and Tales

Oct. 29: 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Fontenelle Forest

1111 Bellevue Boulevard North

Bellevue, NE 68005

The cost is $10 for members and $20 for non-members. Members must sign in to receive discount.

Featuring slime-making, decorating cookies, and other educational activities.

For more information visit: fontenelleforest.org

It's Fall Ya'll

Oct. 29: 4 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Gene Leahy Mall

1001 Douglas Street

Omaha, NE 68102

FREE

Featuring food trucks, lawn games, free pumpkin painting, trick or treating, a variety of characters taking pictures and a showing of Hocus Pocus.

For more information visit: theriverfrontomaha.com

