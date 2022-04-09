Get to know Western Iowa reporter Isabella Basco

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Since 3 News Now is always in the community learning your stories, we wanted to give you the chance to get to know the reporters who bring the stories to you. This time, we'll let Tennessean-turned-Nebraskan Isabella Basco tell you her story. Basco covers Omaha and Western Iowa, and its not uncommon to catch her reporting from a farm or on trade industries. Sometimes you can even spot her in the studio, where she occasionally fills in on the anchor desk.

Isabella, in her own words

I consider myself a Southern girl at heart who has a weakness for both the food and the hospitality. I can never say no to fried chicken, BBQ nachos or hush puppies! My first venture into the Midwest began when I reported for two years in Rochester, Minnesota. While the brutal winters literally "blew" me away, I fell in love with Midwestern values and kindness. I strongly believe my calling is telling others' stories, but if you're curious, here are some snapshots into mine.

I'm a proud Filipina-American

I was born and raised in America and my parents are both immigrants from the Philippines. Still, they did a solid job teaching us about cultural values. I grew up in Memphis, Tennessee, active with the Filipino community. Every year I participated in "Flores De Mayo," a festival honoring the Blessed Virgin Mary. I also learned cultural dance and sang at almost every event involving Filipino-Americans.

When I went to graduate school in Washington DC, I got involved with the Filipino Young Professionals community. My graduate school capstone also focused on World War II Filipino veterans who were still waiting to get the benefits they were promised after serving. It got published on Voice of America after I interned there.

I consider myself a hybrid — a collection of different cultures and backgrounds. There's so much about Filipino culture that has shaped and molded me, whether it's respecting my elders, creating a home with a loving heart and putting faith and family first. In every place I've lived — whether it's Memphis, Washington DC or Omaha — I've encountered a Filipino community that made me feel a little less lonely, and a little more loved in the world. What a gift that is!

I love to sing!

Anyone who knows me knows I love to sing - whether it's the National Anthem or songs I've written myself. Growing up, I sang in a children's chorus that sang at Carnegie Hall, the Grand Ole Opry and in front of former First Lady Barbara Bush. I can also play the piano, guitar and some ukulele!

The reason I love music so much explains why I chose journalism: both are forms of storytelling. Both have the ability to spark powerful emotions. Music is such a blessing, and if I'm singing karaoke, at a wedding or a huge sporting event, my cup feels that much fuller.

Cooking is my love language

If you know the book The Five Love Languages, you understand the importance of expressing love to the people you hold dear. My love languages are cooking and baking: I can't decide which I love more! My specialty is Filipino food, but I also enjoy cooking Thai and Korean dishes. Baking-wise, I love making different breads, cakes and cookies.

I'll do anything to show a person how much they mean to me — especially through a warm meal!

I love being active

I'm obsessed with being active! I ran cross country as a teenager, so I do my best to run every day. I'm always craving some form of exercise. I'm not the best athlete by any means, but I just love being outside and staying fit. My favorite hobbies are skiing, hiking, biking, running and whitewater rafting. I'm also starting to learn tennis!

Spain is part of my soul

Spanish was always one of my favorite subjects in school, and I always knew I would at least minor in it in college. I studied abroad in Salamanca, Spain while I was in college, a place that is well-known for its university. Thousands of international students study there each year.

For a semester, I lived with an amazing host family and ate a lot of chocolate croissants, ham, bread and cheese. It was eye-opening, to say the least, because I learned how to be more independent, adapt to my surroundings and build stronger friendships in unfamiliar places.

All that aside, I also picked up enough credits to major in Spanish. These days, I do my best to maintain fluency by watching television shows and conversing with people in Spanish whenever I can. When it comes to learning a third language, I'm open to any suggestions you have!

Musical theatre geek

Because I love to sing, it's no surprise I love theatre. Since moving to Omaha, I've already seen four Broadway shows. My singing idol is Lea Salonga, the original star of "Miss Saigon." My favorite shows are "Wicked" (I can't wait for the movie!) and "In the Heights." I think I inherited this passion from my mom and grandma — both love watching shows!

What can I say? I have a weakness for a great story.

