Get Up Get Moving event in South Omaha offers back-to-school prep and healthcare to underserved communities

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Promoting healthcare and safety while getting kids ready for school was the goal of the "Get Up Get Moving Back to School Bash" held in South Omaha Saturday.

While it may have looked more like a festival, the event brings back-to-school prep, healthcare and safety into one fun afternoon.

"It used to be two separate events, but we’ve combined them," Courtney Spurgeon of One World Community Health Centers said.

Stations and tents were set up for adults to learn important health care information and get screenings, while kids could receive free backpacks full of school supplies in exchange for participation.

"They have to visit at least three booths and learn something or do an activity," Spurgeon said. "Getting that backpack is a huge help for them."

One World Community Health centers, along with the National Alliance for Hispanic Health sponsored the event. For so many in underserved communities, it’s the only time of year they get a health checkup.

"For our patient community, about 50% don’t have any form of health insurance," Spurgeon said. "This is largely our patient community invited, but all are welcome."

Erin Nuñez said she enjoyed having something like this for her family, close to home

"We live five minutes away, so right in our neighborhood to come down and check it out," Nuñez said. "To just get information and just to get involved and just to see what there is to offer."

Organizers this year called the combination of events, a success.

"Helping the kids get ready while simultaneously improving their health, hopefully," Spurgeon said.

Around 1,200 backpacks were distributed at the back-to-school bash.

