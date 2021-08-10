Get vaccinated for a chance to win free meat for a year

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — If you haven’t been vaccinated against COVID-19 yet, a free clinic being held this Saturday is offering free vaccinations and a shot at winning free meat for a year.

According to a release from food producer JBS USA, the company will be partnering with OneWorld Community Health Centers of Omaha for a COVID-19 vaccination clinic Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at 4848 S. 30th St. in Omaha.

“Every COVID-19 vaccine received will help keep our team members, our loved ones and our community safe and healthy,” said Karl Meyer, JBS Omaha human resources director. “This sweepstakes is a great incentive to encourage everyone to come out and do their part to help put an end to the pandemic.”

The move is part of JBS USA’s efforts to get people vaccinated in the communities where it operates. To date, it said more than 90% of its Omaha team members have been vaccinated.

Attendees can also enjoy “free burgers, and anyone receiving a vaccine will be given a half ribeye.”

