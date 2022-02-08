Watch
Get your buns ready! The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is in town

There's still time to 'ketchup' to the beloved hotdog hotrod
You might spot a familiar vehicle on the road this week, as the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is in Omaha to deliver hot meals to older adults who are home-bound.
Posted at 5:46 PM, Feb 08, 2022
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — You might spot a familiar vehicle on the road around Omaha this week. The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is in town.

Oscar Mayer's focus today was taking part in "Meals on Wheels" around the city.

It teamed up with the Eastern Nebraska Office on Aging to deliver around 600 hot meals to older adults who are home-bound.

"You can't help but smile when you see it coming. The fact that I get to do something good with it is even better. You always make people smile, but the fact that you get to deliver food with it to people is even better," said “Kielbasa Kallie," an employee.

You can find where the Wienermobile will be next by clicking here.

