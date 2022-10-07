Ghouls and Glow returns 'bigger and better' to Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo; offers fun for kids and adults

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Halloween fun at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo is kicking off this weekend. This year’s Ghouls and Glow event is back and zoo officials say there's more to explore.

Festivities are coming to more parts of the zoo, including the Glacier Bay and Fisherman's Landing areas. For the ultimate experience, guests can sign up for the "Very Important Ghoul" program. Dennis Schnurbusch, Senior Vice President of Operations, said guests will be treated to more time inside the park, treat bags and tickets to attractions.

Schnurbusch also said the zoo didn’t forget about the grownups. New this year, adults can enjoy seasonal alcoholic drinks on Friday and Saturday nights.

The zoo is also bringing back its Late Nights at the Zoo events for the season.

"We have two dates that will be our Ghouls and Glow late-night edition that will be occurring on Thursday, October 13th and the 20th,” he said.

Ghouls and Glow starts up this weekend Oct. 7th through the 9th, then again the following weekend Oct. 14th through the 16th. Its final run will be from Oct. 21st through the 30th.

See more on the zoo's website.

