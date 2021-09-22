Giant sinkholes cause concern in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Those who live near 96th Street between L and Q want the city to know what's going on with the sinkholes in their neighborhood.

"I'm kind of concerned about it because if they get any deeper, a car could hit that and jump over that curb. Sometimes I ride my scooter and I sure would hate to get hit by a flying car," one resident named Buddy said.

Buddy lives around the neighborhood and maneuvers around the sinkholes the best he can.

"I try to avoid it and I come real slow over on this side when I'm pulling in," Buddy said.

3 News Now alerted City Engineer Todd Pfitzer about the sinkholes.

"We don't know yet, you just brought it to our attention and I've already sent out work orders for people to go out and evaluate what it is. But the first thing is to figure out what's causing the degradation, dig down and get that pipe fixed, and then bring in some fill material and fix it," Pfitzer said.

Pfitzer says there is either a leaking sewer pipe or there's a break in a pressure pipe that's washing it away.

"Our infrastructure is aging and we have preventative measures for things like this, but sometimes, could be a result of that big storm we had a month ago, it might have, all that flow might have caused the pipe to crack under that stress potentially and could be a result of that, we just don't know," Pfitzer said.

One woman who did not want to be named just wants a solution.

"I know they've been doing a lot of construction around town and I'd like to see them taken care of before someone injures themselves," she said.

If you have any other issues regarding infrastructure, please contact the Mayor's Hotline at 402-444-5555 or City of Omaha Public Works at 402-444-4919.

