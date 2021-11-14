Girl arrested after assaulting Douglas County deputy

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO), a girl was arrested Saturday for assault after an altercation with a Douglas County deputy.

At about 2 p.m., authorities were dispatched to Uta Halee for a trespasser.

On the way there, deputies were updated by dispatch that the suspect was attempting to stab people at the location.

The first deputy to arrive located the suspect driving in her car. The deputy tried to detain the suspect but she refused his commands.

The sheriff's office says the girl threw white powder at the deputy, which is believed to be salt, then threw a glass jar with a candle inside.

The glass jar hit the deputy on the forehead and broke the skin. He didn't realize how injured he was until later on.

The deputy took the suspect to the ground and another deputy and Omaha Police officers helped take the girl into custody.

The injured deputy was taken to the hospital and treated. Authorities identified the suspect, who will not be named at this time due to age, and took her to the hospital where she was medically cleared for booking.

During the investigation, the DCSO discovered the suspect tried to stab a postal carrier with a piece of glass. The suspect didn't cause serious injury to the postal carrier — only red marks as the carrier had a thick coat on.

The sheriff's office told the U.S. Postal Inspector about the situation for possible charges involving interfering with a postal carrier.

The suspect was booked for Second Degree Assault, Second Degree Assault on an Officer, Third Degree Assault on an Officer, Trespassing, and Criminal Mischief.

