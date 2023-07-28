Girl fatally shot by police officer 54 years ago remembered with historical marker

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Vivian Strong, a 14-year-old black girl, was killed by a white police officer54 years ago and, now, she is receiving recognition. The Strong family and History Nebraska unveiled a historical marker in her name on Friday at North 24th and Patrick Streets as well as at 24th and Grant Streets.

It's a permanent reminder of when Strong was shot in the back of the head by Omaha Police Officer James Loder on June 24, 1969. Her sister has lived with the memory.

"No matter how much time has passed — I've played the incident over and over in my mind because I was there. Many times I've played it over in the past 54 years: 'What if?'” said Carol Strong.

Three days of riots and destruction followed her sister's killing in North Omaha. Loder was later acquitted.

Omaha police have not forgotten the event either.

"Standing at the crossroads of the path and the present, we acknowledge that accountability was not served in this case. We cannot undo the actions of the past, but we can shape our future. We can make a solemn vow to learn from these past lessons," said Deputy Chief Anna Colon of the OPD Professional Oversight Bureau.

Colon stressed that there needs to be "unity in community," speaking about the department and neighbors.

