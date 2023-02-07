Girl Scout Cookie season in Omaha kicks off on Friday: 'Whatever you need, we got it indeed!'

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — One of the sweetest times of the year is back. Distribution is underway for the Girl Scout Cookie season.

I-Go Van and Storage is distributing nearly 900,000 packages of cookies, which is about 16 million cookies in total.

Two-hundred Girl Scout troops went to pick them up. But workers seemed just as excited as the Girl Scouts when it comes to these sweet treats.

“If you need it, we got it. We got … ful-lites, tasty ya-yas, lemon-ay-nades, and whatever you need, we got it indeed,” said cookie aficionado Rashad.

Monday was distribution day one of three and all of the cookies at the warehouse will go to troops in the Omaha metro.

Cookie sales start on February 10.

