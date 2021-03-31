Girl Scout Troop from Iowa homeless shelter shatters cookie sales goal

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — Troop 64224 out of Council Bluffs just shattered its cookie sales goal. They hoped to sell 1,000 boxes like they did last year, but they sold more than 26,000 boxes.

"I can't wrap my head around 26,000 boxes of cookies!" said Kayla Terrillion.

Terrillion is the child program specialist at MICAH House, a homeless shelter in Council Bluffs.

Girl Scout troop 64224 is one of the ways the school-age girls staying at MICAH House can find some normalcy despite uncertain times.

"I have a couple girls that will stop me in the hallway and say, 'When is the next Girl Scouts?' And we have to talk about how many more sleeps they have until they have Girl Scouts," Terrillion said.

She credits their booming cookie sales to the power of social media. Not only did they destroy their previous record, they also sold cookies in all 50 states thanks to direct, online sales. She said their story resonated with people, and friends would tag people they knew to reach all 50 states.

Terrillion says money raised will help them buy badges, supplies and allow them to continue providing this service.

Cookie sales have now closed for the season.