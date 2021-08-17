Girl Scouts announce new cookie for 2022

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to the Girl Scouts website , girl scout cookies will be on sale in about fourth months. Ahead of the cookie-selling season, the organization announced a new cookie joining the 2022 lineup.

In a release, Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska and Girls Scouts of the USA said, “Adventurefuls are an indulgent, brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt that takes cookie lovers on a taste adventure — akin to the amazing adventures girls go on through Girl Scouts.”

In addition to a new cookie, the Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska announced a buy one, get one membership special happening this fall thanks to a grant. When girls in the state buy a membership they will receive a second one that they can share with a person of their choosing “while funds last.”

