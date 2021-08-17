Watch
Girl Scouts announce new cookie for 2022

Girl Scouts of the USA
Every purchase of Adventurefuls, and the whole portfolio of iconic cookies, fuels local Girl Scouts’ adventures throughout the year; Girl Scouts explore what interests them, discover their passions and take action on issues they care about. Whether they’re using STEM skills to solve a problem, changing a law to help their community, enjoying a courageous outdoor experience, or starting an innovative nonprofit, Girl Scouts build a better future for themselves and the world.
Posted at 12:16 PM, Aug 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-17 13:16:25-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to the Girl Scouts website, girl scout cookies will be on sale in about fourth months. Ahead of the cookie-selling season, the organization announced a new cookie joining the 2022 lineup.

In a release, Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska and Girls Scouts of the USA said, “Adventurefuls are an indulgent, brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt that takes cookie lovers on a taste adventure — akin to the amazing adventures girls go on through Girl Scouts.”

In addition to a new cookie, the Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska announced a buy one, get one membership special happening this fall thanks to a grant. When girls in the state buy a membership they will receive a second one that they can share with a person of their choosing “while funds last.”

