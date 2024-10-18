Girl Scouts considering increasing membership fees

NEW YORK, NY — The Girl Scouts of the USA are voting whether to raise membership dues from $25 to $85 per year.

Membership dues are the organization's largest source of revenue. In 2023, the organization generated $38 million from its nearly 2 million members.

Some members believe the hike would put the price out of reach for many families. A Girls Scouts spokesperson says the organization would continue to provide financial aid to any girl who needs it.

Delegates of the Girl Scouts National Council are meeting Saturday to vote on the new fees.

