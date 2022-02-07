Watch
Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska to hold 'School's Out Day Camp' Friday

Girls from kindergarten through third grade are invited
Susan Montoya Bryan/AP
FILE - This June 7, 2021 file photo shows the headquarters of Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails in Albuquerque, N.M. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan)
Posted at 5:58 PM, Feb 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-07 19:07:40-05

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Elementary-aged girls from kindergarten through third grade are invited to participate in a "School’s Out Day Camp" put on by the Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska.

They will spend the day at Camp Maha in Papillion. There will be activities with goals of learning Girl Scout traditions and making new friends.

The day camp is on Feb. 11 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and drop-off will begin at 8:30 a.m.

Participants are asked to bring a lunch and water. Snacks will be provided and masks are required.

The registration fee is $15 and includes a membership to the Girl Scouts.

You can register for the day camp by going to the Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska website.

Participants must register by Feb 9. For more information, contact the Girl Scouts by calling 402-558-8189.

