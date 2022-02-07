Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska to hold 'School's Out Day Camp' Friday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Elementary-aged girls from kindergarten through third grade are invited to participate in a "School’s Out Day Camp" put on by the Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska.

They will spend the day at Camp Maha in Papillion. There will be activities with goals of learning Girl Scout traditions and making new friends.

The day camp is on Feb. 11 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and drop-off will begin at 8:30 a.m.

Participants are asked to bring a lunch and water. Snacks will be provided and masks are required.

The registration fee is $15 and includes a membership to the Girl Scouts.

You can register for the day camp by going to the Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska website.

Participants must register by Feb 9. For more information, contact the Girl Scouts by calling 402-558-8189.

