Girls choir group holding bake sale to help create music video

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — If you are the Vivace Girls Choir and COVID-19 cancels your state singing competition, you readjust and sing to a different tune.

“It was really disappointing because I really like singing in front of people and it was like, oh no, we can’t, boo!” said singer Somer Schultz.

“I was kind of sad because I was really excited to do a competition, I had never done a real competition and I thought it would be a great opportunity,” said singer Anyah Samuels.

Due to COVID-19, their state singing competition is canceled, but still wanting their voices to be heard, they changed keys and continued rehearsing.

They found a new avenue to showcase their skills and hard work.

“Although it was difficult when we heard the cancellation it was an incredible opportunity, in the end, to say we can still show this and we can do it in a way that is safe and that gets these girls talent out there,” said choir conductor Monica Koffi.

They decided to bring a bit of Hollywood to the midwest and are making a music video.

“When I heard we were doing a music video, I was like, I am going to be famous,” said singer Katie Andersen.

“I thought doing a music video was a really good idea so I am glad I can put more of my time into the music video so I can do well in that,” said Samuels.

“I get to pose in the video,” said Andersen.

Music videos and studio time cost money so to raise the money, they are having an upcoming fundraiser and when you attend that fundraiser you will get to hear their amazing voices.

The girls are tapping into their other creative side to help raise money and are making crafts and baked goods.

“I am really excited for that because when it comes to crafts I get really creative,” said Samuels.

“I am making rice crispy treats, brownies and frito fruckies. You put fritos and a caramelly peanut butter sauce and then chocolate, they are pretty good, it’s like sweet and salty,” said Schultz.

“We are making puppy chow and sugar scrubs and they smell really good and they really work too,” said Andersen.

Along with being excited about the video itself, the location and wardrobe seem to be bringing some excitement as well.

“I am really excited to sing the song and wear the dresses, it is going to look really pretty,” said Samuels.

Their goal for this event is to raise $1,000.

The bake sale will be this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Grace Life Bible Church in Omaha located at 10606 Burt Circle.

They will be posting updates on the video progress and fundraising events on social media.

Facebook: @monicakoffiselective

Instagram: @monicakoffiselective

YouTube: YouTube.com

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.