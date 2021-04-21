Girls Inc. unveils new mini-pitch soccer field

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Wednesday, some small soccer players enjoyed the newest edition to the Girls Inc. campus.

Wednesday was the official ribbon-cutting for the Girls Inc. mini-pitch soccer field, the first of its kind in Omaha.

The field will hold about 16 youth players, and more importantly, it’s right on the Girls Inc. campus.

Organizers said they wanted to make it easy for girls to get involved in the sport which they believe will help participants learn athletic skills and self-confidence.

Former pro player Shawna Gordon came out for the ribbon-cutting.

