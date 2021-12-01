Giving Tuesday in Council Bluffs: TS Bank collects canned goods and diapers

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa. (KMTV) — At three TS Bank locations in Council Bluffs, people could donate canned goods for Together Food Pantry and diapers for New Visions Homeless Services.

They started collections last week and are taking the deliveries out on Giving Tuesday.

"We chose canned goods and diapers because it's a simple way to start and an easy way to kind of start at the ground level," Kelsey Stupfell with TS Banking Group said.

Over the last 18 to 20 months, there's been a real need at Together Food Pantry.

"A lot of times, they need the fruits and vegetables. We saw a gap there so we wanted to fulfill that need," Stupfell said.

Heather Beekhuizen with New Visions Homeless Services is focusing on collecting diapers for a holiday event.

"We typically serve about 5000 people through this event, and so when folks come through, if they've got a family that needs diapers, we'll definitely add those diapers to their packages that we'll be loading into their cars that day," Beekhuizen said.

Beekhuizen has seen families go to desperate measures to make up for the lack of diapers.

"We've seen t-shirts or like a dishcloth that can be used, and obviously you know for sanitary reasons that's not the best situation for those kiddos," Beekhuizen said.

This Giving Tuesday can serve as a reminder to help families who are doing what they can to scrape by.

"Regardless if we were a bakery or shoe shop, banking is the vehicle we can help people do more and help them in their next stage of life. We really want to help everyone else in their story and wherever they're at in that chapter of life." Stupfell said.

People donated almost 2000 diapers and 453 canned goods.

