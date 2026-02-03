Glenwood native funds $1M MCC scholarship, expected to 'pull down some barriers for students'

SOUTH OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It's not a handout, but a hand up. You may have heard that saying?



Through his Foundation, Rod Rhoden, a Glenwood native and entrepreneur, has pledged an initial $1 million to fund a scholarship at Metropolitan Community College.

Rod's Tech Team Scholarship is open to any qualifying student currently enrolled or planning to enroll in MCC Automotive Technology programs.

Rhoden remembers receiving a scholarship of his own, and said - referring to his success in business, "I've been fortunate. And I realize it now. You get a little older and you realize it - how fortunate you were."

Now 82, Rod Rhoden has never forgotten how others believed in him.

"You know, I would tell you this: I started college on a Brandeis scholarship! You're not old enough to remember Brandeis, but it was a department store in Omaha," he smiled.

The Glenwood native went on to own several businesses with hundreds of employees. The Foundation which bears his name has pledged an initial $1 million specifically for students in the automotive technology certificate or associate degree programs at Metropolitan Community College.

Not just a matter of launch -

"You can start a career without education. And, about three or four years in, you'll need that education to move forward," Bob Gentleman, an instructor, said of the industry.

In his eighth year at MCC, Gentleman previous worked for nearly two-and-a-half decades as a Master Technician for Rhoden. They had talked about how he could support the students.

"Pull down some barriers for students that may think 'I don't know if I can afford to do this' and might take a different career choice. But, you know, for people that are working right now, unsatisfied with their job, I have a lot of people that are changing jobs that want to do something with their head and hands," Gentleman said of the appeal.

There's also security in demand. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, about 70,000 openings for new technicians are projected a year, now through 2034.

Rhoden is emphatic: This scholarship isn't about his dealerships, but unlocking potential.

Money has already gone to 15 students. It will reach as many as 50 a year.

