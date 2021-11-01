Global supply chain issues impacting area businesses

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa. (KMTV) — Throughout the pandemic, supply chain issues have impacted product availability and pricing. Tom Mulholland owns Mulholland Grocery in Malvern and says his business is still having a lot of issues getting products.

"We're only getting about 60% of the items that we order," Mulholland said.

He's seeing a shift in prices when it comes to meat.

"The prime rib prices have gone up maybe 25-30 percent, so a significant jump on that. Some of the other prices are up maybe 10% or so, up/down, compared to that, but that'll be close. Pork prices are only 5% what they were at this time last year," Mulholland said.

Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce's Drew Kamp expects prices won't come back to where they were before — there will be higher expenses and higher costs of doing business.

While places like Omaha and Council Bluffs have great rail infrastructure, the biggest issue is on the coasts.

"How are we going to get them inland so they can get to Omaha and to Council Bluffs and make sure those trans-load facilities and such, to get unloaded and onto the shelves," Kamp said. "That really comes down to the shortage of truckers and that's something we've heard for a number of years."

Mulholland and Kamp expect shoppers will have to spend differently.

"I think they're going to have to be a little bit more flexible. Money is going to be tight for a lot of people this year with supply chain issues on everything. You may be spending more on Christmas gifts, some of the other things, that's going to affect the food industry also," Mulholland said.

"You might not be able to get as much as you used to get, just because whether it's the prices or the availability because of the supply chain issues, that could create more of an issue than we've seen in the past," Kamp said.

Mulholland also advises shoppers to stockpile items like canned goods whenever they can, and to try to be as understanding as possible. Finding alternatives will be key too.

