Global Women's Forum draws women across the county to Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Women from across the country and in Nebraska gathered for a forum on Saturday that focused on empowering women and helping them pursue advancement in their personal and professional lives.

The Global Women's Forum featured speakers sharing powerful stories of overcoming challenges to achieve their dreams.

The event included the heads of several Nebraska organizations and Keynote Speaker Juliet Ibrahim. She is an entrepreneur, author and multiple award-winning actress.

“It's hard for us women to say, ‘Let's take time away from family on a weekend like this to say I'm going to go take care of myself. I’m going to go learn something to implement in my business and excel in my business.’ We work and wear so many hats, so I would encourage someone next year to make the effort set up that time and say this is my investment in myself,” said Marie Hancock, relator & financial educator.

In addition to March being Women's History Month, next Wednesday is International Women's Day. It’s a day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women across the globe.

