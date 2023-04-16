Go Fund Me page set up for Saunders County Deputy and wife after both seriously injured in crash

SAUNDERS COUNTY, Neb. (KMTV) — Family members of a Saunders County Deputy Sheriff have set up a Go Fund Me page after he and his wife were seriously injured in a head-on vehicle collision Easter Sunday.

Deputy Tom Janecek and his wife Angela were outside of Missouri Valley, Iowa when their car was struck by a possibly impaired driver that crossed into their lane of travel, said the Saunders County Sheriff's Office.

Both of them were airlifted by medical helicopter to UNMC (Tom) and Bergan Hospital (Angela) with critical injuries that will require several surgeries.

His family has set up a “Go Fund Me” site where you can make donations that will help to pay monthly bills and expenses going forward. The link to that site is below. https://gofund.me/bf85ee94

The Saunders County Sheriff’s Office asks to consider donating to the Go Fund Me page and to keep both Tom and Angela in your thoughts and prayers.

Janecek has been with the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office for 20 years, working as a road deputy and DARE officer for the schools in Saunders County. Angela has been in the nursing field for 19 years and also promotes suicide awareness and prevention.

The Iowa State Patrol handled the accident and are investigating.

