Golf fundraiser held to support Open Door Mission

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Local groups hit the links Wednesday to raise money for the Open Door Mission.

It took place at the Shoreline Golf Course and was hosted by the Omaha real estate Meet-Up.

Event organizer Marty McGuire explains why they chose the Open Door Mission’s Lydia House.

"We really believe that what they're doing is important,” he said. “Some very wonderful, talented, passionate people behind the organization itself, and we wanted to do what we could to help support it."

The Lydia House focuses on helping women and families struggling with homelessness.

