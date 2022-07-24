OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Hot summer days call for a cookout.

And that's exactly what many enjoyed at the Ribstock BBQ Festival on Saturday.

Restaurants and food trucks were offering some of their best ribs in Omaha.

The event is run by the Millard Business Association which teamed up with the Nebraska Brewers Guild offering beers from 22 area breweries.

Ribstock raises money to combat food insecurity in the community. A task staff says it has become harder in recent years.

"2019 we had the floods here so that hit the food bank really hard. Then in 2020 we had the pandemic and that rolled into 2021. Now we have the inflation problem and that's kept the need at a very high level, and it's really never come down since 2019 so the need's greater than ever," said Chairman David Engelmeyer.

Money raised from Ribstock goes to organizations like Project "We Care" and the Western Douglas County Food Basket Program. Last year they raised $10,000.

