Good Life Sports Bar can continue to sell alcohol

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - The Good Life Sports Bar on 180th and Pacific will be able to continue to sell alcohol after Omaha City Council approval on Tuesday.

The move comes as the new owner promised to be vigilant about not selling minors.

"In terms of underage drinking, there's just no tolerance for that,” said new owner Aaron McKeever.

McKeever, who has or currently owns several Omaha bars and restaurants, and his attorney told the council that the bar will stay the same in concept, but operations will be different, including additional training on checking IDs.

"We've had no violations and with that. It comes with layers of training that come down from ownership to management to our GM,” McKeever said.

This comes after the previous owner Chad McMahon was likely going to lose his liquor license after the city of Omaha found that minors were served on Christmas night and that McMahon may have obstructed the police investigation.

The bar was sold before McMahon could come back to the council, which didn't sit right with Chris Wagner from Project Extra Mile. He was an opponent of granting the license.

"This business was never held accountable for these violations and serious ones and I think that sends a message to the industry,” said Wagner.

Councilmember Pete Festersen rebutted that argument saying due to the city's investigation, McMahon had no choice but to sell the bar.

"Once it was clear charges were going to be made this council was poised to repeal that license and I think that's what led to the sale of the business,” Festersen said. “So it's not like this council wasn't taking action, in fact, I think that's why we're here today."

McKeever reassured the council that he has ties to McMahon at this point and that he's sole the owner of the business and one council member checked to make sure that was the case.

