Good Samaritan, family remembers crash victim as advocate for safety

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Eric Brown was heading from one job to another on Tuesday afternoon when he came upon a serious car accident along Maple Street.

He said he saw a black SUV and many standing around not knowing what to do.

Brown, who has military and CPR training, then got out of the truck and saw 38-year-old Kasia Richardson’s silver car heavily damaged with her driver-side door open.

“She was still buckled in at the time and I was hesitant to move her because I didn't really have anybody to help me,” said Brown.

That’s when Brown said another man approached who said he was an EMT firefighter, they both worked together to remove Richardson from her car. Brown said he unhooked Richardson’s seatbelt and they started chest compressions until paramedics came.

Despite their efforts, Richardson did not survive the crash. Her family wasn’t surprised to hear she had to be unbuckled.

“I’ve taken many car rides with my sister, before she would even leave the driveway she would be buckled up and restrained for sure,” said Kyle Richardson, Kasia’s brother.

Kasia worked in the medical field, often with patients who'd had traumatic accidents. Her family, grateful people, were there for her the way they say she was for others.

“They’re a true godsend,” Richardson said. “I can’t thank them enough.”

