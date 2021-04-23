'Good things have to come to an end' Chevyland USA museum auctioning off all cars

ELM CREEK, Neb. (KMTV) — The room full of cars brings back memories for many in Nebraska.

“Anytime we head west you always try to peek through the windows as you’re going down the interstate,” said Mat Cope, with Big Irons Auctions.

After attracting folks from around the country for decades, the Chevyland USA museum closed about two years ago.

“In the early days, the attendance was really good, but over time it got into the '90s, the attendance kind of dropped,” said Al Hollertz, the current owner of the cars.

A short time after it closed, the owner of the museum and everything inside, Monte Hollertz, passed away.

Now every car and motorcycle under the roof is up for sale by auction. Monte’s son Al, says so far, they appear popular.

It’s keeping the auction company, Big Iron, busy.

“People from California, Arizona, really every state I think I’ve fielded a call from,” said Cope.

“We do sell classic cars quite often, but never on a scale like this.”

The cars range from the 1910s all the way to the 1960s, with a blue Corvette and red Impala getting particular interest.

“The old car market is very hot and there is a lot of collectors and there is a lot of builders who are looking for cars,” said Al Hollertz.

The cars from over 100 years ago seem to especially stand out, mainly because you can barely find them anywhere now, let alone buy them.

“General motors built their cars around wood frames and for the most part over the years, wood would deteriorate, the car would fall in and that be the end of it, but the cars that were shredded and taken care of...they’re just harder to get,” said Hollertz.

Every car in the lot has some story to tell, but that’s especially true for a a1965 Impala, used in a deadly bank robbery by Duane Pope in the 1960s.

“He actually killed some people there. He got caught and he’s in prison today,” said Hollertz.

“The car was impounded and a gentleman from Grand Island ended up buying the car. It had 13,000 original miles on it. It was preserved and sat inside in a garage.”

Al Hollertz is reopening the museum, to show off the cars one last time, starting next week. a chance for folks to see what they can buy, and to say a final goodbye.

“I do think it’ll be a bit of a walk down memory lane for folks that enjoyed this place so I know of several people locally who might stop by just to kind of pay their respects and take a look one last time,” said Ryan Harbur, with Big Iron Auctions.

As for how much he’s going to get for all the cars, bikes and even this old fire truck, Al isn’t speculating.

“When it comes to an auction you never know,” said Hollertz.

“You get two people interested in something and it can go crazy.”

That open house will be between April 29 and May 6, the day the online auction ends. None of the vehicles being auctioned have buyer fees.

