Goodwill unveils new South Omaha training center on Tuesday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A new Goodwill training center was unveiled on Tuesday in South Omaha.

The center near 36th and L Street will provide free specialized training programs for people in Omaha, Council Bluffs, Bellevue and surrounding areas.

The goal is to remove financial and accessibility barriers to professional development and advancing careers.

Goodwill Omaha's President and CEO Tobi Mathouser says the new center's possible because of shoppers and donors.

“This mission programming training center would not be here if it weren't for each and every one of our shoppers and each and every one of our donors. So truly when you are thinking about donating your used goods, this is the reason why individuals should donate to goodwill. And we are so grateful for the community,” said Mathouser.

She says they'll offer four pre-apprenticeship tracks. They include finance technician, youth development worker, adult case management and customer service specialist. They will also offer CNA training courses and all of it is free to the community.

