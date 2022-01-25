Google completes construction phase in Council Bluffs data center

COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA. (KMTV) — The construction phase on the Council Bluffs Google data center has been completed. This brings the total amount invested into the center to $5 billion according to Google.

The data center in Council Bluffs is one the largest in the country. The facility has created over 900 jobs including computer technicians, engineers, and various food services, maintenance, and security roles.

“Google’s $5 billion of capital investment represents an unprecedented financial commitment within the entire metropolitan area that is by itself staggering. However, financial expenditure doesn’t truly quantify what having a partner like Google has meant to Council Bluffs over these past 15 years,” said Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh.

The company has prioritized internet accessibility for communities like Council Bluffs. They also were a key partner to bring the BLink community Wi-Fi network online for Council Bluffs.

Since 2009, the tech company has awarded schools and nonprofits over $3 million to expand computer science education and to help Iowans expand their skillsets and grow their careers.

“Google has made a lasting impact on our school community in a variety of ways. From the gift of 500 early-edition Chromebooks in a pilot phase to the company's critical support of the free community wi-fi network to grants for equipment and training, and even sweat equity through volunteerism," said Dr. Vickie Murillo, Superintendent of the Council Bluffs Community School District.

“We are extremely fortunate to have them in Council Bluffs and proud to be the home of one of Google’s largest global data centers. Google is an exemplary corporate citizen and always comes to the table as a willing partner that will do everything they can to move the community forward for the collective good," said Drew Kamp, President and CEO of the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce.

