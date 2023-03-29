Google donates $150K to Omaha-area food bank, says searches for food donation have increased significantly

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Google has data centers in Papillion and Council Bluffs as well as one in the works in Omaha. On Tuesday the tech giant announced a partnership to help address food insecurity in those communities.

It's giving the Food Bank for the Heartland a $150,000 grant. The food bank says that money will buy 600,000 meals and it comes at a time of need.

“The food insecurity levels are at an all-time high and the food bank is not immune to those challenges,” said Brian Barks, President and CEO of Food Bank for the Heartland. “We've never experienced such a sustained hunger crisis in the 40 years of our organization.”

Google employees also volunteered on Tuesday. The company says searches for "where to donate food near me" have grown more than 700 percent in five years.

