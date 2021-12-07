Gospel Musical Extravaganza coming to Council Bluffs

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — Next Saturday, Dec. 18., the Holy Ghost Temple Church is sponsoring a Gospel Musical Extravaganza.

The event will be hosted by Preston Love Jr. and Mother Teresa Parker, with a prayer led by Bishop John Oscar Ford.

The Gospel Musical Extravaganza will feature a pew-packing lineup. Everyone from individuals like John Beasley to whole groups such as N Jazz Band and the Washington Singers will appear.

The event will be emceed by Pastor John Lucas.

The Gospel Muscial Extravaganza will be held at Thomas Jefferson High School in Council Bluffs from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Dec. 18.