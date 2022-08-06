Gothicon creeps into La Vista Friday and Saturday

LA VISTA, Neb. (KMTV) — It may not be October yet, but if you're looking for a taste of Halloween you'll want to check out Gothicon.

It's at Haunted Hollow on old Giles Road in La Vista and 3 News Now was there Friday as everyone was setting up.

This is the event's second year and it brings a variety of interests together. Guests can find crystals, tarot card readers, plus five of the park's attractions open for the event.

"You've got Comicon, you've got a place for oddities, you've got a place for anime and stuff like that. We're just trying to bring it all together in one location,” said Mike McCormick, co-owner of Haunted Hollow.

It will be open from Noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets are available at the admission booth and parental discretion is advised.

