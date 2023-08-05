Gothicon promises a spooky weekend for visitors of Happy Hollow

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — If you are looking for something spooky to do this weekend,you might want to check out Gothicon.

The event features live bands, an assortment of gothic vendors and even a gothi-queen contest.

3 News Now stopped by on Friday afternoon to speak with the event organizer, who says he expects this year's event to be the biggest yet.

“It's just getting bigger and bigger. We've got great vendors here. Like right here is one that does oddities. And we got jewelry over there. There's just anything you can imagine,” said Mike McCormick, owner of Haunted Hollow.

The 18 and up event continues again on Saturday night from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.and is located at 120th and Giles Road at Haunted Hollow.

