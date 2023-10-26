Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Gov. Jim Pillen visits Amazon Fulfillment Center

Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen visited the city's Amazon Fulfillment Center Thursday saying he's impressed with the employment and economic opportunities.
Posted at 6:03 PM, Oct 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-26 19:03:59-04

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen visited the city's Amazon Fulfillment Center Thursday saying he's impressed with the employment and economic opportunities.

“When we start thinking about our economy – all the innovation and robots and technology and efficiencies – that enhances – sometimes people get scared and say it replaces jobs. No. It enhances careers and enhances our economy,” he said.

Amazon says it has created more than 500 jobs since opening in January and on Thursday the company donated $15,000 to Papillion La Vista Schools.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018