Gov. Jim Pillen visits Amazon Fulfillment Center

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen visited the city's Amazon Fulfillment Center Thursday saying he's impressed with the employment and economic opportunities.

“When we start thinking about our economy – all the innovation and robots and technology and efficiencies – that enhances – sometimes people get scared and say it replaces jobs. No. It enhances careers and enhances our economy,” he said.

Amazon says it has created more than 500 jobs since opening in January and on Thursday the company donated $15,000 to Papillion La Vista Schools.

