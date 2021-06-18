Gov. Pete Ricketts signs hair discrimination bill at Highlander Accelerator

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Friday, Governor Pete Ricketts delivered remarks and participated in a ceremonial bill signing at the Highlander Accelerator.. This is also the first year the State of Nebraska has observed the Juneteenth holiday.

Watch below or on our Facebook page.

On Friday, before the signing, Ricketts issued the following statement:

“On June 19, 1865, news of both the Emancipation Proclamation and the North’s victory in the Civil War reached Galveston, Texas—sparking celebrations as enslaved Americans received word of their freedom. Juneteenth commemorates this day of joy and the end of slavery. Juneteenth is an occasion for all Americans to give thanks for the blessings of independence and freedom before the law. This weekend, Nebraskans will gather for Juneteenth celebrations. Nebraska’s first recognized Underground Railroad site, Mayhew Cabin, will hold its annual Juneteenth celebration this year at the Civil War Veterans Museum in Nebraska City on Saturday. I invite Nebraskans to learn more about the significant role it played for those on the journey to freedom.



Susanne, the kids, and I wish all Nebraskans a fun holiday weekend as we celebrate living in the land of the free.”

In 2020, a similar bill was approved by the legislature but failed to meet Ricketts' expectations. Read more about it by clicking here.

Learn more about Juneteenth:

Juneteenth mural helps enlighten, educate in the community where it began, beyond

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

