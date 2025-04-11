Gov. Pillen asks for federal help for 27 Nebraska counties hit hard by winter weather in March

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Today, Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen confirmed he sent a request to President Donald Trump seeking a major disaster declaration for the state's most recent winter storm. If approved, that federal funding would help cover costs for damaged infrastructure and cleanup.



Pillen says 27 counties meet eligible damage assessments exceeding $64.8 million - most of which relates to utility repairs.

The counties include: Boone, Burt, Butler, Cass, Clay, Colfax, Cuming, Dodge, Douglas, Fillmore, Hamilton, Jefferson, Johnson, Lancaster, Nuckolls, Otoe, Platte, Polk, Saline, Sarpy, Saunders, Seward, Thayer, Thurston, Washington, Webster and York.

In his letter to the President, Pillen described the mid-March storm as "one of the most destructive winter weather events to impact Nebraska in recent history."

