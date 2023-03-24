Gov. Pillen puts spotlight on severe weather awareness on Thursday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Severe weather is something we can't escape in Nebraska, especially as spring approaches.

Governor Jim Pillen held a meeting on Thursday to discuss the importance of severe weather awareness.

He and representatives from the National Weather Service, Nebraska Emergency Management and other agencies stressed the importance of being ready and having a plan.

They say it's important to practice those plans. One way they're helping to foster that is with a statewide tornado drill scheduled for Wednesday at 10 a.m.

They also suggest watching out for those around you.

"The other thing to remember is that we have lots of neighbors. This is the greatest place in the world to live, right? We have lots of people moving to Nebraska. When we have new neighbors, Let's make sure to help our new neighbors make sure that they understand what's going on here," said Pillen.

Pillen also declared next week "Severe Weather Awareness Week."

Click here to find more information about preparing a plan or kit.

