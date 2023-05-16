Gov. Pillen visits La Vista for luncheon with National Safety Council

LA VISTA, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen was in La Vista on Monday for the annual Celebration of Safety Luncheon.

It highlighted businesses and workers who embrace safety initiatives for the sake of reducing injuries or deaths on the job.

The National Safety Council’s Nebraska Chapter joined Pillen in recognizing 115 companies as well as inducted three people into the Safety Council Hall of Fame.

“It allows companies to bring their safety team, their leadership and stuff like that, that really shows the importance of safety. And what we want to do is make sure everybody goes home safe after work,” said Eric Koeppe, President and CEO of the National Safety Council, Nebraska Chapter.

Kiewit and Northern Natural Gas were honored for 34 years of safety records, better than its industries national averages.

