Gov. Ricketts announces new Director of Strategic Communications

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts announced a new Director of Strategic Communications for his office on Wednesday.

Her name is Alexis (Alex) Reuss and she is a native of Bennington.

She started her career as a member of Sen. Deb Fischer's policy team in Washington, D.C. Most recently, she worked in the Office of Legislative Affairs at the United States Department of Justice as a Legislative Advisor.

She also launched Penn Ave Strategies, a Nebraska-based boutique communications firm.

“Alex has high-powered experience working with the US Attorney General in the Department of Justice, as well as with USDA in Washington,” said Gov. Ricketts. “In these roles, Alex distinguished herself through her hard work, attention to detail, and communication skills. I’m excited to have her join the team.”

“I’m honored by this opportunity to serve Nebraska and give back to my home state,” said Reuss. “I believe in the great work that Governor Ricketts’ administration has done on behalf of Nebraskans, and I’m excited to help him continue that work in the days ahead.”

Reuss is a graduate of Hillsdale College.

She currently lives in Elkhorn with her husband and their daughter, Lincoln, and son, Clive.

Reuss will begin her new role on Dec. 13.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.