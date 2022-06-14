Gov. Ricketts attends opening of new transportation hub, answers questions on firearms legislation

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A new and expanded nexus to bring critical information to Nebraska drivers is opening today.

Governor Ricketts joined Nebraska Department of Transportation officials to unveil a new operating center that will offer round-the-clock monitoring of crashes or other safety concerns.

When the governor opened the floor to questions another public safety issue came up, gun legislation and AR-15s.

"So, in regards to the proposed legislation, the question shouldn't ‘be why do we need it?’ It should be ‘Why are you trying to take away my rights?’" said Ricketts.

The question comes as members of the House and Senate continue to debate gun laws on Capitol Hill.

