Gov. Ricketts reacts to President Biden's infrastructure plan

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — President Biden met with members of Congress, including some from our area, hoping to build support for his massive infrastructure plan.

The $2.3 trillion dollar package would be one of the biggest investments in public works in a generation, but some are raising questions about its cost and its definition of what counts as infrastructure.

Biden hoped to go into his infrastructure plan with bipartisan support, but right now that remains a big question mark as many republicans, including Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts, have criticized the package.

The American Jobs Plan would invest in roads, bridges, water pipes, airports, broadband and the electrical grid.

According to Biden’s plan, Nebraska has over 1,100 miles of highways in poor condition, and this plan would make the state’s roads more resilient.

The Biden administration said they would pay for this by hiking the corporate tax rate.

Republicans argue some parts of the plan, like affordable housing, don't belong in an infrastructure package.

"If you look at Biden's infrastructure plan, only about 5% actually goes to roads and bridges,” said Ricketts.

Biden's plan would invest over $200 billion to increase housing supply and address affordable housing.

The bill is still up in the air as the president works to gain some bipartisan support.

However, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Democrats will not scale back the bill to gain bipartisan support.

We'll learn more about where the plan stands by the end of this week.

