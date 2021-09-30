Gov. Ricketts signs all six redistricted maps; Sen. Wayne calls process transparent

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska residents officially have new redistricted maps for the next decade, after legislature approval and Governor Pete Ricketts' signature on Thursday.

The maps passed include the congressional and legislative maps, which proved to be the most polarizing, as well as maps for NU Board of Regents, the Public Service Commission, State Board of Education and the Nebraska Supreme Court.

These maps will be used for the 2022 to 2030 elections.

The biggest change in the congressional map included adding rural Saunders County to Nebraska's 2nd Congressional District. The 2nd District also includes Gretna, Springfield and western Sarpy County.

Eastern Sarpy County, which includes Bellevue, Papillion and La Vista, move to the 1st Congressional District, represented by Jeff Fortenberry, a Republican from Lincoln.

The legislature made a change from the initial map, that split Douglas County. Democrats in the Unicameral put forward their own maps for congressional and legislative maps, but those were never brought forward to the floor.

The final vote on the congressional maps was 35 to11, with all 11 'no' votes coming from Democrats.

On the legislative map, District 36, which includes Dawson and Custer County in west-central Nebraska, was moved to Sarpy County, due to increased population in the metro and a decreased population in rural areas, especially out west.

Senator Justin Wayne, the vice-chair of the redistricting committee, said on the floor Thursday that it was the most transparent redistricting process the state has ever seen.

Senator Lou Ann Linehan said both sides, and every senator, gave a little in order to get to the final maps.

You can see all the final map here.

