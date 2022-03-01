Watch
Gov. Ricketts signs COVID-19 vaccine exemption bill

Posted at 8:49 PM, Feb 28, 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Governor Pete Ricketts has signed a bill allowing Nebraskans to claim medical or religious exemption for the coronavirus vaccine if their employer requires it.

The new law directs the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services to create a COVID vaccine exemption form.

It will apply in most workplaces.

The new law will officially take effect March 1.

