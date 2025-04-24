Watch Now
Governor Pillen issues statewide burn ban for Nebraska, as Plum Creek Fire continues

All 93 counties are now under a burn ban. Meanwhile, the Plum Creek Fire in the Nebraska Sandhills has burned thousands of acres.
Posted

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Joined Wednesday afternoon at the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency Headquarters at the National Guard Base in Lincoln, Governor Jim Pillen, NEMA Assistant Director Erv Portis, Interim State Fire Marshal Doug Hohbein, Nebraska Department of Agriculture Director Sherry Vinton, and Nebraska Forest Service Director John Erixson announced a statewide burn ban - effective immediately.

The ban will remain in effect through April 30, 2025. This also means burn permits are suspended.

In his executive order, Pillen cited increased dangers and elevated fire risks from dry weather and drought conditions.

Meanwhile, the Plum Creek Fire in the Nebraska Sandhills continues.

