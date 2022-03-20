Governor Ricketts orders flags to be at half-staff to honor Rep. Don Young

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Governor Pete Ricketts announced in a press release that all U.S. and Nebraska flags are to be flown at half-staff to honor Congressman Don Young on Sunday.

Young represented Alaska in the U.S. House of Representatives since March 1973. His office announced his passing on Friday, March 18th.

Flags will be lowered to half-staff immediately and return to full staff at midnight.

