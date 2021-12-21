Governor Ricketts urged former President Trump not to endorse any Nebraska candidate for governor

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — At a news conference Monday, Governor Pete Ricketts confirmed that he urged former President Donald Trump not to endorse any candidate in the race for Nebraska governor.

Trump did not take his fellow Republican's advice and endorsed businessman Charles Herbster in October.

Ricketts then hit Herbster on moving his business to Missouri and cited a 3 News Now investigative report that Herbster paid his property taxes late over 600 times.

"One example was in 2014 when he gave Beau McCoy $2 million but didn't pay Richardson County 36-thousand dollars. Again it just puts a burden on other property tax owners when you don't pay your own property taxes." Ricketts said.

Ricketts said he was likely to get involved in the race at some point, but isn't ready to make an endorsement.

