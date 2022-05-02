Grab the steak sauce: Ricketts declares May to be 'Beef Month'

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska is famous for its beef and now Governor Pete Ricketts wants to honor the state's largest agriculture sector.

On Monday he declared May to be "Beef Month."

Nebraska's beef exports are valued at nearly $2 billion. It reaches markets all over the world including South Korea, which imports more than $500 million worth of Nebraska beef.

"In fact, we actually produce 18% of the world's beef with just 6% of all the world's cows. So, a great example of how we produce more with less," said Ricketts.

For steak lovers, a "Beef Passport" program can qualify you to win a variety of prizes like grills by eating at participating restaurants like Johnny's Cafe.

